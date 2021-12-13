SON awards ISO 9001:2015 certifications to Lagos Business School

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the agency responsible for developing, implementing technical standards and certification of products for quality management system in Nigeria, has awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certifications, an international standard measurement for Quality Management Systems (QMS), to the Lagos Business School (LBS).

According to SON, the certification for Lagos Business School conveys on it as the first educational institution in Nigeria to be awarded the coveted global standard QMS certification.

SON also stated that the ISO 9001:2015 quality management systems certification outlines a framework for improving quality and a vocabulary of understanding for any organisation looking to provide products and services that consistently meet the requirements and expectations of customers and other relevant interested parties in the most efficient manner.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony in Lagos, Farouk Salim, director-general of the SON, said the LBS achievement in the pursuit of excellence is commendable, and worthy of emulation by all academic institutions and service providers in Nigeria.

Salim said the standard is specifically designed to improve the quality of educational service delivery in the world.

While congratulating the LBS on the milestone, he reminded the institution that the certification is a foundation that will launch it to the top of the World University ranking system.

Read also: Power sector: Stakeholders seek enabling environment for ease of doing business

Chris Ogbechie, dean of Lagos Business School, said LBS global ranking and accreditation have been achieved through a careful and deliberate implementation of Quality Management System (QMS) in delivering superior learning experience.

Ogbechie said the recognition of SON shows that effort of the school is being rewarded, and it also affirms the dedication to providing quality education while meeting all statutory and regulatory requirements.

“This prestigious award is a reward for the many years of dedication to service by staff, faculty, students and stakeholders,” he said.

Commenting further, the dean said it is a proud moment for the school, knowing that the high standards set by the management yielded positive outcomes.

According to him, the school must work even harder to continuously improve service delivery across all touch points in order to maintain the ISO certification.

“This ISO 9001:2015 certification puts LBS in a league of its own as the only academic institution with such an honour. We have always set the pace for academic excellence and this certification is another pedestal others will try to achieve,” Ogbechie added.

On his part, Frank Aigbogun, the president of Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA), said the SON has through recognition certified the great work that is being done at Lagos Business School.

Aigbogun, who doubles as the Publisher of BusinessDay Newspaper, said, he was pleased with the strong ideals that gave LBS the certification.

“I have absolutely no doubt that not only would this certification be renewed, but we also expect to receive higher certifications in the years ahead,” he added.

Since its inception in 1991, LBS has maintained global standards in business education, quality management, and has been impacting the larger society by up-skilling managers and leaders to become global champions of progressive actions in their respective careers and communities.