Soludo appoints Osun-born Ojeyinka Perm. Sec.

Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, has appointed Osun state-born Bayo Ojeyinka as a Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

The appointment which was based on merit has been praised by civil servants in the state as one that is deserving.

Read also: Group reads riot act to traders, moves against illegal structures in Anambra markets

Ojeyinka has been in the Anambra state public service system since 1995, when he completed his National Youth Service Corps scheme (NYSC) in the state.

He received the award as the best serving corps member during his service year, and was subsequently retained by the state government.

Speaking on his promotion, Ojeyinka said; “I am so excited to be considered. I don’t see this as a right but rather a rare privilege because so many brilliant officers also merited the promotion.

“I thank Mr Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo for this honour, and Ndi Anambra for all their love, kindness and support in my 29 years of living in Anambra State,” he said.

“I will repay the state with increased efficiency, productivity, transparency and fairness in my work.

“I thank my colleagues to, the Head of Service, Her Honour, Barrister Mrs Theodora Igwegbe for her wonderful support. I promise to live up to the great expectations”.

Read also: Senate throws out Bill to include Anambra as NDDC member states

In a related development, Soludo has also appointed Dr. Nwabufo Nwankwo as Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

Nwabufo has served past governors of the state in different capacities.