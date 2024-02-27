Group reads riot act to traders, moves against illegal structures in Anambra markets

Worried by the non-compliance of some traders to opening shops on Mondays over the fear of uncertainty as it was being operated in the Southeast based on IPOB order, Humphrey Anuna, president -general, Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association, (ASMATA) has read riot act to erring shop owners, vowing to sanction defaulters.

Anuna told traders in the State that the Government had put every arsenal in place aimed at confronting head-on any forces preventing the traders from carrying out their legitimate business activities on Mondays.

“Consequently, market chairmen must ensure that all market gates are kept open and ropes used to barricade market gates removed every Monday. If anyone complains about fear of loss of wares let the person tell me directly about it.

“Any market that fails to open will bear the consequences alone because the government has placed security everywhere. You do not nurse any fear of the unknown,” he said.

On illegal structures clustering all over the markets, Anuna inaugurated a 10-man illegal structures demolition committee to ensure only approved structures are allowed to exist.

Inaugurating them on Monday, Anuna said that markets’ chairmen must present to the committee approval for structures permitted to stand when they storm any market, adding that without approval such structures must be demolished on the order of the ASMATA leadership.

He warned the chairmen to demolish all the illegal structures in their markets, adding that the enforcement team had already begun the demolition exercise.

“I, the President General will approve any demolition exercise they will embark on and after such demolition, the committee will give a report on how the exercise is carried out,” he stated.