Soldiers arrest female kidnapper during ransom pick-up in Taraba

The Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected notorious female kidnapper, Janet Igohia, while trying to pick up a ransom paid by relatives of an abducted victim in Taraba State.

Oni Olubodunde, the spokesperson for the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Jalingo confirmed the multiple arrests on Thursday, saying a large cache of arms and ammunition as well as cash were recovered from the suspects.

He said, “in the ongoing operations by 6 Brigade Nigerian Army to ensure Taraba State does not become a safe haven for violent extremist groups and insurgents, gallant troops of 93 Battalion under the Brigade have successfully apprehended a notorious gunrunner involved in illegal dealings of arms and ammunition to criminals elements within Taraba State and other parts of the country.

“Following credible intelligence on the activities of the arms dealer named Joshua Dutse Idah age 45, troops trailed his movement which led to his final arrest on 20 January 2024 in Ibi town of Ibi LGA while driving to Kaduna State in a Blue Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with registration number Rivers SKN-390AA.

“On interrogation, Dutse confessed he was going to Katsina State to bring in AK 47 Rifles and that he received part payment of 300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira). After a thorough search on the vehicle, troops recovered 1 PK Machine Gun, Quantity 399 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 3 AK 47 Rifle Magazines.

“Also, on 25 January 2024, information was received from our sources on the activities of extremist groups and Insurgents around Chanchanji and Sai communities on their plans to move to a drop zone where relatives of abducted victims were directed to drop ransom money.

“Based on this information, troops deployed at Chanchanji laid in wait at the suspected area and at about 10:00 am, Janet Igohia, age 31, was arrested after picking up the sum of one million, five hundred thousand naira (N1,500,000.00) only being ransom payment for an abducted victim.

“Janet Igohia revealed that she is presently married to Voryor Gata, a notorious criminal and former second in command to late Gana Terwase. She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba. According to her, she had previously been married to high profile criminals such as late Terkibi Gemaga, AKA Mopol a notorious kidnapper who was killed by troops 5 years ago.

“She revealed that she also got married to late Gana Terwase another notorious criminal who was killed during Joint Special Force Operation 3 years ago.

“Additionally, troops deployed at Mararaba Baissa community of Donga Local Government Area, apprehended 2 other suspected gunrunners who were allegedly involved in extra judicial killings and cattle rustling with the sum of 664,000 (Six Hundred and Sixty Four Thousand Naira) which were proceeds of their illegal activities and 2 Techno mobile phones. The criminals are: Alhaji Adamu Damisa, age 40 and Usman Isah, age 44.”