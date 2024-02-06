Police arrest 17 suspects for kidnapping, murder in Ebonyi

The police in Ebonyi, on Tuesday, said they arrested 17 suspects for various crimes in the state and recovered some weapons.

Joshua Ukandu, spokesman of the command, disclosed this while briefing journalists on recent breakthroughs recorded by the command.

Ukandu said that the suspects were arrested in various locations within and outside the state.

He added that they were arrested in connection with crimes such as alleged murder, kidnapping, robbery, and motorcycle snatching, among others.

“We have gathered to inform you, the press, of the recent achievements and progress made by the command through intelligence-driven and community-oriented policing.

“Following the murder of one Chinese Eziulo, (f) and the kidnapping of Micheal Eziulo, (m) and Linda Eziulo (f), the command, under the leadership of Augustina Ogbodo, the Commissioner of Police, launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“Intelligence led operatives of the command to the trailer park in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, where two suspects, suspected to be behind the crime, were apprehended.

“Marked dollar notes paid as ransom were recovered from the suspects. The total money paid for ransom was N40 million but we were able to recover some,” Ukandu said.

The spokesman also said that some other suspected murderers, who invaded the premises of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Nkwagu, on December 24, 2023, were arrested.

“They were arrested and a stolen Toyota Corolla vehicle was recovered from them. The suspects have provided leads for further arrest.

“The police also nabbed two suspects for alleged motorcycle snatching in Abakaliki.

“They were apprehended while trying to sell a motorcycle belonging to one, Hassan Mohammed,” he added.

He assured the general public that the command was committed to making Ebonyi crime-free.