SoftLet launches to enhance short let booking experience for travelers, holiday makers

SoftLet, an online PropTech platform, is set to give holiday makers and travelers in Nigeria alike access to affordable and decent short-term accommodation.

The PropTech firm has launched its innovative platform to enhance people’s vacation experiences with a myriad of quality residential spaces in posh locations across the country.

Currently domiciled in the cosmopolitan city of Lagos, SoftLet offers individuals various rental choices to choose from – from one-bedroom apartments to full duplexes for families at very competitive prices.

Speaking on the launch, Chigozie Okwara, co-founder/CEO, SoftLet said that the platform was set to revolutionise temporary accommodation in Nigeria. “Across the world, Airbnb are big. In Nigeria, many people are beginning to prefer Airbnb’s, either as guests or as hosts. The hospitality sector is ever growing and despite it all, Nigeria is still a big tourism country.

“We realised that many people tend to want that feeling of home even when they are out of town, say on vacation. That’s where SoftLet comes in. Instead of checking into a hotel where you don’t have so much control; you can actually get a ‘home away from home’s kind of accommodation where you can literally customise your space – cook your own meals, entertain visitors in privacy, bring your pets along and just enjoy some sort of freedom,” he said.

Okwara also notes that SoftLet offer the hosts (property owners) extra income as their properties are kept in use instead of just being uninhabited.

Booking on SoftLet is very straight forward and easy with the full listing of accommodation, prices and accompanying Ts and Cs.

Already, SoftLet has over 100 apartments listed. The locations come in different specifications – apartments, party houses, penthouses, lofts, studio apartments and family homes.

SoftLet are short-term rental apartments that are fast becoming alternatives to hotels.

Globally, the hospitality industry is one of the largest sectors and this is largely driven by tourism. Currently, Nigeria remains an important market in the West African region and Africa at large.