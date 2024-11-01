Social media fizzles over the unease and outrage in the land

Social media platforms have been super active in the past fortnight, but even more so in the past four days. Netizens have stepped up advocacy and preaching on various issues.

The newsbreak was the incident of the attack on ride-hailing Bolt driver Mr David Abutswaya by the House of Reps member for Aba South and North, Mr Mascot Ikwechegh. Then followed the news of an alleged suit against the EFCC by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu seeking to stop the organisation from investigating him now or when he leaves office. Citizens exclaimed Deja Vu over the claim by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga that The Guardian was plotting the downfall of the Tinubu government because of a story that drew attention to the murmuring of citizens and the dangers of military rule.

Alex Mascot Ikwechegh and the threat to make citizen Stephen Abutswaya disappear.

A Kuje Magistrate court will continue hearing on 8 November the three count case of assault and threat to life against Hon. Alex Ikwechegh. The court granted him N500,000 bail with the same sum against two sureties.

Bolt driver Stephen Abuwatseya captured on video his harassment and verbal and physical torture by Mr Ikwechegh.

If netizens had their way, Hon Ikwechegh would already be in Kuje Prison or worse. His action generated anger, resentment, and sociological musings about the state of Nigeria and class relations.

“Do you know where you are? Do you know who I am?” Ikwechegh said in the video recorded by Mr Abuwatseya, which trended across platforms.

He accused the driver of “great disrespect”, called him “very, very stupid”, and threatened: “I can make this man disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing would happen.”

The All Progressives Grand Alliance issued a disclaimer against Ikwechegh, their member. National Publicity Secretary Ejimofor Oparah stated: “The attention of our great party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has been drawn to a viral video of alleged assault meted out to a citizen by the Honourable member representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Alex Ikwechegh.

“As a political party founded on respect for human rights, we roundly condemn the action of our said member and Federal Parliamentarian, Hon Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, on the platform of our great party.

“As a party, we are founded on the basic principles of upholding the dignity of all humans irrespective of class, creed, or ethnicity.

“The recent video allegedly showing Hon Ikwechegh assaulting a cab driver is unacceptable and runs counter to what our party—APGA—represents.”

Ikwechegh issued a public apology the next day and also apologised to the House Committee on Ethics, which summoned him.

Citizens trolled him relentlessly in memes, cartoons, and infographics.

Federal High Court brings the Rivers State dispute back into play

The Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Wednesday to stop the release of local Government funds to the Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers State government. A citizen juxtaposed the case with the one in Lagos State years back. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik heard the case and ruled.

Supreme Court rulings are clear and compelling. In 2004, former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammadu Uwais, in a case brought before the Supreme Court, ruled in favour of Lagos State, declaring the federal government’s attempt to withhold local government allocations unconstitutional. Our amiable President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, then the Governor, celebrated the victory, calling it a win for fairness and constitutional integrity.

Fast forward to today, and we’re seeing a high court ruling that asks the FG, via the CBN, to seize Rivers state allocation. The question on everyone’s mind is: how does this new judgment line up with the Supreme Court’s earlier decision?

It’s an interesting moment, as people weigh the power of precedent and wonder how the judiciary will navigate this delicate territory.

As citizens, staying informed and ensuring that justice remains consistent is crucial.

•⁠ ⁠John Martins

Wednesday, 30 October, 2024

Sanwo-Olu versus EFCC: Who dunnit?

Daily Post Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu sues EFCC over alleged planned arrest, prosecution

Published on October 29, 2024

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged threat to arrest, detain and prosecute him after his tenure as governor.

Sanwo Olu’s lawyer, Darlington Ozurumba, filed the fundamental rights enforcement suit before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

When the matter was called for mention on Tuesday, Ozurumba informed the court that he had withdrawn the earlier originating summons filed and replaced it with a new one.

The lawyer said the anti-graft agency had been duly served with the latest court documents.

However, the EFCC counsel, Hadiza Afegbua, said she had not seen the documents.

Besides, the proof of service of the processes was missing from the court file. Justice Abdulmalik subsequently adjourned the matter until November 11 for further mention.

Sanwo-Olu sought a declaration that under and by the provisions of Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution, “the plaintiff, as a citizen of Nigeria, is entitled to the right to private and family life as a minimum guarantee encapsulated under the Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria 1999, before, during and after the occupation of public office created by the Constitution.”

He wants the court to declare that under and by the provisions of Sections 43 and 44(1) of the 1999 Constitution, he is entitled to acquire, own, operate and manage both moveable and immovable property.

He said this includes bank accounts as a minimum guarantee encapsulated under the constitution either before, during or after leaving the public office of governor of a state.

He also wants the court to declare that upon community reading of the provisions of Sections 35(1) & (4) and 41(1) of the constitution, the threat of his investigation, arrest and detention by the EFCC during his tenure of office as governor is illegal.

According to the Lagos State government, the case between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the EFCC is fictional, as it denied reports of the governor filing a suit.

Lawal Pedro, SAN, Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, made the rebuttal on Tuesday.

We highlight it because it is a new level of misinformation and disinformation, if it is as the Lagos State Government stated. Imagine the audacity?

Citizens should watch out for more on this strange case.

Behind the power outage in the North

👆🏿From Gur Mohammed, former MD TCN.*

*There is no transmission to take power to the North-West and North East. We established TREP to provide flexibility with a significant amount of $1.661 billion, which Northerners need to manage. The savings of over $500 million, which was supposed to provide counterpart funds for Eastern Backbone ( Sokoto, Kaura Namoda, Katsina and Jogana, Dutse, Azare, Potiskum Damaturu, Yola, Jalingo, Mambila, Kashimbilla, Onoja, Ikom, Calabar 330kV DC line) have also been mismanaged by Northerners. With the destruction of the two 330kV single circuit (SC) Shiroro-Kaduna, only one single circuit Jos-Kaduna supplies the entire North West. North East is supplied on SC Jos-Gombe 330kV. The two regions now have the same limitation.*

*It is interesting that when I was removed, we completed the Jos – Kaduna 330kV DC line (thanks to the support from former Governor El-Rufai, who gave us the ROW). Two bays, one at Jos and another in Kaduna, were completed after my exit. We had already cancelled the contracts of the two bays and handed them over to TCN engineers to complete. We have already transported the parts of the bay from Anambra, where the contractor kept them, to Kaduna and Jo’s. It would have taken TCN engineers a maximum of 5 months to complete. I learnt shortly after my removal the contract was returned to the same useless contractors that had never completed a single contract before. Now, the line is complete, but connection bays are unavailable. All these are done by clueless Northerners who knew nothing except how to amass wealth. I pray the Jos-Kaduna SC is not vandalised; if that is done, the entire NW will be in darkness like it happened to the NE some months ago. Northerners held the longest time heading MDAs in the power sector in history. But while people like Engr Shomolu, whose highest position in NEPA was GM, built 330 and 132kV lines in the South, our brothers were busy building 33/11kV lines all over the North. TREP was supposed to reduce the infrastructure gap in the North, but it was sabotaged by the same clueless Northerners who knew nothing except money. Shomolu is being celebrated today by SW long after he died. Unfortunately, we don’t know how to protect our collective interests in the North. We will be like this for a long time.*

What class is your national honour?

All Nigerians outside the ruling elite now have at least one class of national honour/security status:

OMO (On My Own)

So, help me, God.

OYO (On Your Own)

So, help you, God.

OOO (On Our Own)

So, help us God.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

-Andrew Odioko on WhatsApp

