Court grants lawmaker Alex Ikwechegh bail in Bolt driver assault case

A magistrates’ court in Kuje, Abuja, has granted bail of N500,000 to Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives, following allegations of assault against Stephen Abuwatseya, a Bolt driver.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arraigned Ikwechegh before the Kuje Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, The prosecution is being led by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

Read also: Police arraigns lawmaker, Alex Ikwechegh, over Bolt driver assault

Ikwechegh faces a three-count charge related to assault and threats to life. He pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

His legal counsel subsequently made an oral application for bail, which was granted by Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’id.

The bail conditions include the requirement of two sureties, each also valued at N500,000, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide utility bills as proof of residence.

The case has been adjourned until November 8, 2024.

Share