Police arraigns lawmaker, Alex Ikwechegh, over Bolt driver assault

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is set to arraign Alex Ikwechegh, a lawmaker, before the Kuje Magistrate Court today, following accusations of assault on Steven Abuwatseya, a Bolt driver.

The investigation and prosecution are being led by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

The incident, in a viral video on X, shows Ikwechegh allegedly striking Abuwatseya multiple times while issuing threats to “make him disappear,” using his position to intimidate the driver.

According to reports, the lawmaker also refused to pay Abuwatseya for delivery of snails, claiming to be “above the law.”

Deji Adeyanju, counsel for Abuwatseya, confirmed the scheduled arraignment.

The case has sparked public outrage, drawing attention to the treatment of workers and the importance of accountability, regardless of status or position.

