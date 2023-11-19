Social impact sector recorded N434.17m donation from 31 philanthropists in 5 years

About 31Nigerian philanthropists have given a total of $434.17 million in philanthropy in the last five years.

A new report released at the African Philanthropy Forum (APF) in Lagos on Thursday showed that the minimum dollar amount given by a philanthropist ranges from $922 to $1,317.

The median donation amount was $197, 394, while the average donation was $14, 005, 485.

The research also found philanthropist to be highly engaged in the private and corporate-type of philanthropy, where 30.1 percent of philanthropists were reported to fundraise or carry out resources mobilsation through strategic partnerships, 25.5 percent seeking gant through multilateral organisations and 19.2 percent asking individuals to give. Family contributions at 13.2 percent was another.

The event with the theme, ‘Catalyzing Local Philanthropy for Social Impact,’ convened philanthropists, private and corporate foundations, as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) engaged in the social impact sector.

Their collective goal was to explore innovative strategies aimed atf ostering a robust philanthropic network in Nigeria, thereby amplifying and deepening the impact of their initiatives.

In a thought-provoking keynote address, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, co-founder of Tengen Family Office and Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, highlighted the pivotal role of development in propelling national progress.

Aig-Imoukhuede stressed the necessity of addressing the root causes of challenges in Africa, advocating for sustainable solutions over temporary fixes. He underscored the

significance of state support for sustainable interventions in social housing and education.

During the session, it became evident that while there exists a culture of giving on the continent, a major hurdle lies in the informal nature of giving, which often goes unrecorded.

Dabesaki Mac-Ikemenjima, senior programme officer for West Africa at the Ford Foundation, urged Nigerian philanthropists to broaden discussions on philanthropy to include conversations about tax incentives. He emphasized the potential impact of incentivizing corporate social responsibility and infrastructure investments, stating that it could alleviate challenges faced by nonprofit organisations and enhance the overall philanthropic landscape.

Mac-Ikemenjima outlined Ford Foundation’s commitment to understanding philanthropic giving in Nigeria, aiming to break down barriers and leverage tax incentives to encourage private giving.

He acknowledged the untapped potential for organized civil society and non-governmental organizations to benefit from a structured system of incentives.

The Lagos convening provided a platform to unveil the findings of the Philanthropy Ecosystem Mapping exercise in Nigeria. This comprehensive study sheds light on the demographics of philanthropists, exploring factors such as age, gender, and religious affiliation. The report revealed a multi generational engagement in philanthropy, with significant contributions from Gen X, Baby Boomers, and Gen Y.

Gbenga Oyebode, APF Board Chair, emphasized the importance of the Lagos event, emphasizing its focus on social impact within philanthropy. He highlighted the newly launched APF Philanthropy Ecosystem report as a pivotal tool that will inspire increased commitment to impactful work in Nigeria.

The report encapsulates valuable lessons and knowledge derived from the sector, offering a blueprint for future endeavors.

Mosun Layode, executive director at the African Philanthropy Forum, expressed gratitude for the report, recognizing its potential to enhance their efforts in growing philanthropy for a more aligned and effective approach to giving.