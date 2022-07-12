VFD Group supports Africa Social Impact Summit

VFD Group Plc, in collaboration with Sterling One Foundation, will support this year’s Africa Social Impact Summit in Abuja from Wednesday, July 13 to Thursday, July 14, 2022, as part of its CSR objectives.

The Summit, titled “Rethink, Rebuild, Recover: Accelerating Growth for the SDGs,” will provide an excellent opportunity for the Group to encourage and foster conversations among members of the private and public sectors, industry experts, policymakers, impact investors, entrepreneurs, civil society organisations, and African leaders that will usher in market-led solutions aimed at achieving the SDGs by 2030.

“VFD Group Plc is leveraging both local and global expertise to drive long-term positive impact.” We believe that if we have meaningful partnerships that result in measurable SDG achievement, we have a better chance of creating a truly diverse business ecosystem that yields significant results across Nigeria and Africa,” Nonso Okpala, the Group’s Managing Director, said on the partnership.

Olu Salami, Head, Strategy, Investment Management, and Corporate Performance at VFD Group Plc, stated at the Summit that “education is key to economic growth, so we are committed to creating and executing lasting home-grown solutions like educating future generations to ensure they have adequate resources to thrive in years to come.”

Education, according to Article 26 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is a passport to human development that opens doors and expands opportunities and liberties. VFD Group Plc is committed to addressing Africa’s challenges, particularly in technology, empowerment, and healthcare, by encouraging collaborations on long-term job creation and strategies that ensure diverse viable pathways from education to employment.

VFD Group Plc, as an industry-agnostic proprietary investment firm, is constantly promoting and participating in public and private sector discussions and programmes that aid in the sustainable development of indigenous economies.