Smoov move to deepen market share with creativity challenge

Smoov Chapman, a beverage brand from the The La Casera Company Plc, in a move seen at deepening market share and grow profitability, has unveiled a creativity challenge tagged, ‘InHarmony Challenge’ while calling on talents to enter for the competitive exercise.

According to a statement by Smoov Chapman, the In-harmony Challenge is a nationwide online singing competition, where a group of singers of at least four members get to perform a unique arrangement of select Afro Pop Hits.

The company informed further that the challenge which will run for 12 weeks and has four stages namely, “The call-for-entry which is currently ongoing; the knockout stage; round of 10 and the clash of four.”

It hinted that the entries for the ‘call-for-entry stage’ closed by March 8. It stated further in a statement that the online singing competition was in line with the need to constantly evolve with the growing demands and realities of present time.

“This is for the singers- the talented ones who love to sing chords, minors and harmonies. And most definitely for all of us who want to be entertained while carting home mouth watering prizes.

“The winning group will take home a cash prize of N2.5million; first runner up N1.25million while the second runner up will get N1million,” company said.

There is also a chance to record a single, complete with a music video with an award- winning artiste.

In entering for the competition, the Smoov Chapman clarified that, “Each group will be required to perform to either “I Dey There” by @jujuboystar, “Again” by @ wandecoal or “Gentleman “by @ richassani. Secondly, they are to post entry video on their Instagram page using specified hashtag and then tag us @inharmonychallenge @Smoovchapman and @ lifeataristokrat”.