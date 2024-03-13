SMEDAN pledges more support for female entrepreneurs 

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), has pledged the agency’s increased support for SMEs, particularly those own by female entrepreneurs, towards achieving its mission of job creation, rural industrialization, and livelihood enhancement.

Charles Odii, Director General, SMEDAN said this at the 2024 International Women’s Day celebration held at the agencys headquarters in Abuja.

He also unveiled the new brand logo for the agency stating that the new brand aims to ensure prosperity for small business owners, especially women, who constitute over 70% of SMEs in the country.

According to him, the decision to unveil the brand on International Women’s Day underscores the agency’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

He said “As the agency responsible for the transition of nano businesses into micro, micro into small, and small into medium, we understand the importance of change and progress. Not just for the sake of it, but because adaptation and evolution are crucial for relevance and impact.”

“We want to clearly communicate our purpose, strengthen our bond with the entities that we serve, and the local and international stakeholders we collaborate with for success. More importantly, we want to reassure SMEs that we are #HereForProsperity, their prosperity.”

“We’ve created a brand that is closer to the people, modern in its outlook, approachable in its demeanour, and vibrant in its spirit. The backbones of our economy deserve to be catered to by an agency that mirrors the excellence they showcase daily and aspire to.”

Odii emphasized that SMEDAN is rededicating itself to the empowerment of women, ensuring that they get deserved support and recognition for their productivity and contributions.

He added that the new SMEDAN will spotlight the women and provide them with the tools and resources to create more impact, and achieve personal progress.

“While we will continue to deliberately create growth opportunities for women, none will be left behind. Our pledge to SMEs remains. We will enable growth and prosperity, offer guidance, provide resources, connect them to opportunities, and ensure workforce support. No longer will a future-forward people-government facing agency like ours be seen to work for just a few, but for the good of all.”

“SMEDAN-20 encouraged big dreams, small starts, and fast growth, SMEDAN 2.0 is about prosperity: for the Nigerian businessperson and the country. Because we are convinced that when the Nigerian businessperson prospers, so does Nigeria.” he said.