Nola mentors entrepreneurs in building sustainable business

Adetola Nola, an expert and chief executive of Veritasi Homes, has mentored no fewer than 20 entrepreneurs on building sustainable businesses at an exclusive mentorship session held in Lagos.

The session, aimed at empowering entrepreneurs for business growth, provided a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to engage in targeted conversations with Nola – who has pioneered several successful businesses.

“Entrepreneurs play a major role in building Nigeria’s economy and I am passionate about empowering them to realize their full potential,” he said.

He expressed his commitment to supporting the entrepreneurs, stating that for years now, the initiative has focused on creating avenues for entrepreneurs to learn and share their knowledge and experiences.

“It was designed to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to openly discuss their challenges and receive practical guidance on dealing with the complexities of running a business,” he said.

“I look forward to what the participants will do with the insights they’ve gained from this program.”

The interactive nature of the session fostered a collaborative environment, where entrepreneurs exchanged ideas and received personalized insights from the convener.

Also, the mentorship programme provided a platform for participants to share their challenges and potential growth areas with Nola.

Peace Obule, a participant, expressed satisfaction at the mentorship session calling it “a game-changer.”

“This mentorship session was just what I needed. I got personalized advice for my business and I’m already figuring out innovative strategies I can use to grow my business,” she noted.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity that Nola made available for us and I can’t wait for what he has next in store for us.”

Adeboye Damilola, another participant, said, “Being part of this mentorship session was a privilege. Breakfast Mentorship with Nola was a transformational experience for me.”

“I got practical advice on navigating the unique challenges that come up in the industry I function. This will greatly impact my business and help me scale up. From today’s session, I’ve gotten fresh perspectives to pave the way for growth and innovation in my business.”

Most of the participants in the mentorship programme left with actionable strategies, renewed determination, and a network of peers to support them on their entrepreneurial journey.