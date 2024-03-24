Six policemen killed in Delta forest, 6 others missing

Nigeria Police headquarters says at least six of its men have been confirmed dead in an ambush in Ohoro Forest Delta State while six others are still missing.

The police released the identities of the 12 men on Saturday, saying they were a rescue operation in the state. This is coming after 17 soldiers were killed in the state last Thursday.

They also confirmed the arrest of five suspects.

According to a statement signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force public relations officer deceased officers include Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT), Inspector Friday Irorere, Sergeant Kuden Elisha, Sergeant Akpan Aniette, Sergeant Ayere Paul, and Sergeant Ejemito Friday.

The men who are still missing in action include Inspector Onoja Daniel, Inspector Onogho Felix, Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor, Inspector Joel Hamidu, Sergeant Moses Eduvie, and Sergeant Cyril Okorie (SWAT).

The police statement read:

The Nigeria Police Force is profoundly saddened by the devastating loss of six (6) courageous officers in Delta State, who exhibited exceptional valour in the face of adversity. These brave officers tragically fell victim to a cowardly ambush by armed assailants while undertaking a mission to investigate the disappearance and rescue of three of their colleagues in the Ohoro Forest, Delta State, while six (6) others are currently missing-in-action. Our hearts extend to the families, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officers during this period of profound sorrow. We stand in solidarity with them, offering our deepest condolences and earnestly praying for the peaceful repose of the departed souls.

The deceased officers include Inspector Abe Olubunmi (IRT) enlisted on 1st August, 2003; Inspector Friday Irorere (51 PMF) enlisted on 1st January, 2003; Sergeant Kuden Elisha (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October, 2011; Sergeant Akpan Aniette (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October, 2011; Sergeant Ayere Paul (IRT) enlisted on 17th October, 2011; and Sergeant Ejemito Friday (51 PMF) enlisted on 17th October, 2011. While the officers currently missing-in-action include Inspector Onoja Daniel enlisted 1st February, 2003; Inspector Onogho Felix enlisted on 1st January, 2004; Inspector Emmanuel Okoroafor enlisted 1st April, 2004; Inspector Joel Hamidu enlisted 1st June 2006, Sergeant Moses Eduvie enlisted 17th October, 2011, all of 51 PMF; and Sergeant Cyril Okorie (SWAT) enlisted 17th October, 2011. Furthermore, the Nigeria Police Force is committed to honouring the memory of our fallen heroes by recognizing their bravery, dedication, and sacrifice. In accordance with this commitment, the Force will posthumously honour the slain officers for their noble service and ultimate sacrifice at the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony scheduled for April 5th, 2024 in Abuja. In response to this grievous loss, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D., NPM, has taken decisive actions as expected. The bodies of six (6) of the slain officers have been recovered after a fierce search conducted by a combined team of police officers and other security outfits. The Force is focussed on the search for the other six (6) officers; while all their families have been duly contacted. Additionally, the Inspector General of Police has mandated the expedited processing and payment of all entitlements due to the families of the fallen officers, aiming to alleviate any financial burdens they may encounter in this challenging time. Similarly, immediate measures have been initiated to ensure that justice is served swiftly and the perpetrators of this abhorrent crime are brought to justice. The Inspector General of Police has mandated the deployment of all necessary resources and personnel to apprehend those responsible for this senseless killing of our officers, and this has led to the arrest of five (5) suspects in connection with the preceding incident and the killing, who are currently volunteering information necessary for the rounding up of all the perpetrators. It is paramount to underscore that contrary to perceived notions in some quarters, the Nigeria Police Force is committed to responding decisively to the loss of its officers and men as a result of the many unforeseen hazards associated with our job due to the dynamics of crimes and criminality globally.