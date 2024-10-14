The Nigerian government is encouraging the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) through the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), prompting many vehicle owners to explore this alternative.

Following the removal of the petrol subsidy, vehicle owners are looking to CNG as a practical solution to lower fuel expenses.

The federal government has an official website where users can convert their petrol-powered vehicles to CNG and select a pay-later option for the conversion costs. This payment plan allows drivers to convert their vehicles now and settle the costs later through monthly instalments at competitive rates.

Read also: Pros and cons of CNG-powered vehicles

Here are six important things to know before converting your petrol vehicle to CNG

1. Vehicle compatibility for CNG conversion

While many petrol-powered vehicles can be converted to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), not every engine is ideal for this transition. Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and certain types of buses are usually suitable for conversion. However, high-performance vehicles and older engines may require special attention. Vehicles less than 10 years old with modern systems are generally the best candidates for CNG conversion. On the other hand, high-powered or turbocharged engines might not be compatible.

Petrol cars can be fully converted to run on CNG through the addition of key components such as a storage cylinder, pressure regulator, CNG tank, and a heating system. In contrast, diesel engines work differently—they can only switch partially, operating on a blend of diesel and CNG, typically around 50% of each fuel.

2. Importance of vehicle condition in CNG conversion

Vehicles in good mechanical condition tend to be more suitable for CNG conversion. Engines nearing the end of their service life or those already experiencing problems may not be able to handle the demands of a CNG system. To avoid complications, it is advisable to have a certified mechanic thoroughly inspect your vehicle before proceeding with the conversion. This inspection will help assess whether your car is in the right condition for a successful switch to CNG.

Read also: Facts, myths about CNG vehicles as petrol subsidy goes

3. Ensuring emission compliance for CNG conversion

CNG is considered a cleaner fuel that helps reduce emissions, making it a more environmentally friendly option. However, it is important to ensure that the vehicle meets certain emission standards to qualify for conversion. In Nigeria, older cars may not meet the required standards, which could disqualify them from the conversion process. Consulting with a conversion specialist will help determine if your vehicle adheres to the necessary regulations and standards for CNG usage.

4. Choosing the right CNG conversion kit

When converting your vehicle, you have two main types of CNG conversion kits to choose from Sequential and Venturi.

Sequential kits inject CNG directly into the intake manifold, operating with greater efficiency, particularly in newer vehicles. These kits are compatible with cars that have advanced electronic systems, often recommended for such vehicles. In urban areas, sequential kits are commonly used due to their ability to integrate with vehicles featuring modern systems. Sequential kits typically require precise tuning and calibration to ensure optimal performance, making them suitable for vehicles with complex fuel injection systems. Installation of sequential kits can be more technical, requiring professional expertise for proper integration.

Venturi kits, on the other hand, are simpler in design and more suitable for older vehicles with basic engine systems. These kits do not require as much calibration as sequential kits, making them easier to install and maintain. Venturi kits operate by mixing CNG with air before it enters the combustion chamber, which can result in less precise fuel delivery. They are compatible with carbureted engines and are a practical choice for vehicles without complex electronic systems. Venturi kits may be less efficient compared to sequential kits but remain a viable option for engines that do not require advanced fuel management.

Read also: Nigerians still waiting for the promised CNG vehicles

5. Use professional installation and certified conversion centres

Proper installation is essential for the safe and efficient operation of a CNG system. It is important to use certified conversion centres where trained technicians adhere to safety standards. This will ensure the performance and reliability of your converted vehicle.

Several companies in Nigeria, including NIPCO Plc, Bovas, Axxela, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, have partnered with the PCNGI (Public-Private Partnership on Natural Gas Infrastructure) to offer certified CNG conversion services. Some CNG refuelling stations also serve as conversion centres, providing a convenient solution for vehicle owners looking to make the switch to CNG.

6. Costs and savings consideration before converting to CNG

It’s essential to evaluate the costs associated with the conversion, including the price of the conversion kit, installation fees, and any necessary modifications to your vehicle. While there may be an upfront cost, many owners find that CNG offers significant savings in fuel expenses over time. It is advisable to calculate potential savings based on local CNG prices compared to petrol prices, as well as the expected mileage and fuel efficiency of your converted vehicle. Understanding the financial implications can help in making a well-informed decision about the conversion.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share