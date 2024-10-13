Pros and cons of CNG-powered vehicles

In response to the skyrocketing petrol prices following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Nigerian government has been promoting Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable alternative fuel.

While the price of petrol has risen from N198 to over N1000 within 18 months, many Nigerians remain hesitant to adopt CNG-powered vehicles.

This article explores the pros and cons of using CNG as a fuel alternative and examines how other countries have successfully embraced it.

Pros of CNG-powered vehicles

Lower fuel costs

CNG is significantly cheaper than petrol. In countries where CNG has been adopted, fuel savings have been a major advantage. In the face of Nigeria’s fuel price hike, CNG could provide much-needed financial relief for vehicle owners.

Environmental benefits

CNG is a cleaner fuel compared to petrol and diesel, emitting lower levels of harmful gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

This leads to reduced air pollution, which is particularly beneficial in urban areas. Countries like Italy and Brazil have adopted CNG largely due to its environmental benefits.

Nigeria, currently grappling with rising pollution levels, could benefit from this cleaner energy source.

Abundant domestic supply

Nigeria is rich in natural gas reserves, ranking as one of the largest producers in Africa. Shifting to CNG would allow the country to leverage its vast natural resources, reducing dependence on petrol and helping to stabilise the energy sector.

This transition could also create jobs in the CNG production and conversion sectors.

Lower vehicle maintenance costs

CNG is a cleaner-burning fuel, which means it leaves fewer carbon deposits in engines. This reduces wear and tear, leading to longer engine life and lower maintenance costs for vehicle owners.

In countries like Argentina, where CNG is widely used, car owners have reported fewer engine problems compared to petrol or diesel engines.

Cons of CNG-powered vehicles

Limited refuelling infrastructure

One of the major drawbacks of adopting CNG in Nigeria is the lack of refuelling infrastructure. While petrol stations are readily available across the country, there are only a few CNG refuelling stations in select cities.

This makes it difficult for CNG users to travel long distances, especially in rural areas where such stations are non-existent.

The success of CNG adoption in countries like Iran, where there is extensive infrastructure, highlights the need for Nigeria to invest heavily in CNG stations nationwide.

Conversion costs

Converting a petrol-powered vehicle to run on CNG can be expensive. The cost of conversion in Nigeria ranges between N700,000 and N1.2 million depending on the type of vehicle.

For many Nigerians already facing economic hardship, this upfront cost is a significant barrier to adoption.

In countries like Pakistan, the government provided incentives and subsidies to reduce conversion costs, a strategy that could be replicated in Nigeria to encourage more people to switch.

Reduced vehicle performance

CNG-powered vehicles typically offer less power compared to petrol or diesel vehicles. This can be a drawback for drivers who need their vehicles for heavy-duty tasks or long-distance travel.

While advancements in CNG technology have improved performance in recent years, vehicles running on CNG may still experience a slight reduction in speed and acceleration.

Storage space for CNG tanks

CNG tanks take up significant space in vehicles, often occupying the trunk or rear space. This can be an inconvenience, particularly for commercial drivers who need ample storage.

For larger vehicles like buses and trucks, this may not be as big an issue, but for smaller passenger vehicles, the loss of trunk space can be a deterrent.

Successful CNG adoption in other countries

Several countries have successfully adopted CNG as a mainstream fuel alternative, demonstrating the potential benefits for Nigeria:

India: India is one of the global leaders in CNG adoption, with over 3 million CNG vehicles on the road. The government has actively promoted CNG use through subsidies and the expansion of refuelling infrastructure.

Cities like Delhi have seen a dramatic improvement in air quality due to CNG adoption, especially among commercial vehicles like buses and taxis.

Brazil: Brazil’s transition to CNG has been driven by both environmental and economic factors. With extensive natural gas reserves, the country encouraged the use of CNG through tax incentives and reduced fuel prices. Today, Brazil is home to over 1.7 million CNG vehicles, primarily in urban centers.

Pakistan: Pakistan embraced CNG in the early 2000s, becoming one of the largest users of CNG in the world. The government provided incentives to vehicle owners and rapidly expanded refuelling stations across the country.

By 2010, over 80% of Pakistan’s vehicles were running on CNG, helping to reduce the country’s dependence on imported fuel.

CNG offers a promising solution to Nigeria’s current fuel crisis, providing a cheaper, cleaner, and more sustainable alternative to petrol.

However, the successful adoption of CNG will require significant government investment in infrastructure, incentives for vehicle conversion, and public awareness campaigns.

By learning from the experiences of countries like India, Brazil, and Pakistan, Nigeria can take meaningful steps toward embracing CNG and reducing its reliance on expensive, imported petrol.

