Facts, myths about CNG vehicles as petrol subsidy goes

With Nigeria’s petrol subsidy now history, the federal government has ramped up efforts to promote Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable alternative.

This push has sparked debates across social media platforms, particularly Twitter, with many Nigerians sharing concerns about the safety of CNG-converted vehicles.

However, amidst the noise, it’s crucial to separate facts from myths, especially as the government recently announced a ‘Convert and Pay Later’ portal to facilitate CNG vehicle conversions.

Myth 1: CNG conversion is a “time bomb” waiting to explode

One of the most widely discussed concerns is the fear of explosions from CNG-converted vehicles.

A tweet by @Otunbakush1, an auto dealer, read: “As long as manufacturers no add that CNG features to ur vehicle pls don’t….. na correct time bomb.”

This sentiment is echoed in other posts, including one by @MalcolmAlkalee, who attached videos of CNG cylinder explosions, warning, “Avoid CNG for your safety.”

Fact: While any fuel system, including petrol, has inherent risks, CNG is generally considered safe when handled properly.

A report by Evo India on “5 myths on CNG” notes that CNG has a higher ignition temperature than petrol which makes it less dangerous.

“CNG can operate at up to 700 degrees Celsius, as compared to petrol’s 455 degrees. So, for instance, if there is an internal temperature rise, it is unlikely that a CNG car will catch fire faster than a petrol car,” the report notes.

Modern CNG cylinders are made from high-strength materials, typically steel or composite, designed to withstand high pressure. They are tested to extreme conditions, including heat and impact, making them less likely to rupture compared to a regular petrol tank.

Myth: CNG conversions lead to poor vehicle performance

A major concern among drivers is that converting a petrol-powered vehicle to CNG would result in poorer performance. This belief stems from the idea that petrol engines are not designed for gas, leading to reduced engine efficiency, sluggish acceleration, and potential long-term damage.

Fact: While it’s true that older, carbureted engines may see a drop in power after conversion, modern CNG systems are designed to work efficiently with newer engines. In fact, many car manufacturers in other countries, including Toyota and Honda, offer factory-fitted CNG vehicles, showing that CNG can deliver optimal performance when integrated correctly.

However, engineers and experts note the quality of the conversion process plays a significant role in determining the outcome. Poorly done conversions can lead to engine issues, but using certified conversion kits and technicians will mitigate these risks.

Myth 3: CNG Vehicles are inherently unsafe in traffic and harsh weather

@DrightSauce, also highlighted the shared anxiety of Nigerians on the road, “Nothing is funny as a Nigerian, cause one fool somewhere will actually convert his car to CNG and you all will be in traffic together, and his car will blow up next to yours. This is madness.”

Another concern, particularly evident in @chandni_lish’s tweet—”Abeg they should create a different lane for CNG users. I no wan hear story”—reflects the belief that CNG vehicles may not be suited to Nigeria’s often traffic, harsh roads, and weather conditions, such as extreme heat.

While CNG is indeed a pressurised fuel, modern CNG systems are equipped with safety valves that release gas gradually in the event of pressure build-up, preventing explosions.

Moreover, “In the event of a leak, CNG is lighter than air, meaning that it will dissipate into the atmosphere, unlike gasoline or diesel which pools on the ground and serves as a fire hazard,” Aziza Nigeria, an oil and gas consultant noted.

CNG vehicles are also used in a wide range of climates, including countries with extreme heat such as India and Iran.

Proper vehicle maintenance is key to ensuring that the system operates safely, just as it would be for any petrol or diesel-powered vehicle.

Myth: CNG conversion is banned in many countries

One widely shared claim by @MalcolmAlkalee includes a video with the caption, “Many Countries have banned the use of CNG Vehicles.” This has sparked fear that Nigeria’s push towards CNG might be ignoring important safety precedents set by other nations.

Fact: In reality, CNG is still in widespread use in many countries. While some countries have introduced stricter regulations around the installation and operation of CNG systems, there has been no outright ban in countries where it has been a major energy source.

Countries like India, Brazil, and Argentina continue to encourage the use of CNG as a cleaner and more cost-effective fuel. If anything, the growing trend is toward enhancing safety protocols rather than abandoning the use of CNG entirely.

