Six events that shaped FCT in 2024

The year was a defining period for residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), marked by significant events that shaped public discourse and left a lasting impact on people’s daily lives.

From bold governance decisions and infrastructural milestones to economic challenges and moments of tragedy, each development underscored critical issues facing Nigeria’s capital city. The revocation of high-profile land titles, the long-anticipated revival of the Abuja Light Rail and protests against rising economic hardship were just a few of the events that captured widespread attention. These occurrences not only sparked heated debates but also highlighted the challenges and triumphs within the FCT.

This report explores the top six events that dominated conversations in FCT throughout 2024.

Tragedy at Holy Trinity Catholic Church

On December 22, 2024, a Christmas charity event at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Abuja turned tragic when a stampede resulted in the death of at least 10 people, including four children. The chaos, reportedly caused by overcrowding and poor crowd control, left many others injured.

The tragedy drew nationwide sympathy and raised critical questions about government shortcomings, which have led the private sector to provide support to the people.

The heartbreaking incident became a major topic of discussion across social media platforms and traditional media, highlighting systemic failures in public safety management.

Revocation of high-profile land titles by FCTA

In December 2024, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), led by Nyesom Wike, made headlines with the revocation of 762 plots of land owned by several prominent Nigerians and corporate entities, including Methodist Church of Nigeria and companies in Maitama II area of Abuja, for failing to pay for the Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) of their properties. The affected plots of land, primarily located in the prestigious Maitama District, included properties linked to influential individuals and organisations such as the Buhari Foundation; Walter Onnoghen, former Chief Justice of Nigeria; George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation; Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, amongst others.

The revocation has sparked intense debate about transparency, fairness and accountability in land administration within the FCT. While the government justified the move as part of efforts to enforce compliance and recover lost revenue, critics argued that it was politically motivated. The incident shed light on broader issues of land ownership, governance, and the enforcement of urban policies in Abuja.

Abuja Light Rail Revival

In May 2024, Abuja Light Rail finally resumed operations after a four-year suspension, marking a significant milestone in the transportation sector.

The system, constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), features two lines covering a total of 45 kilometers and includes 12 stations connecting key areas such as the city center and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

In its first 100 days of operation, the rail service transported over 250,000 passengers, significantly reducing traffic congestion in Abuja. To encourage ridership, President Bola Tinubu extended free rides until the end of 2024, initially offered for two months by Wike. This initiative aims to promote public transportation use and enhance the overall travel experience in the capital.

Protests Over Rising Economic Hardship

In August, Abuja became one of the focal points for nationwide protests against the rising cost of living. Triggered by economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and persistent inflation, residents took to the streets in frustration.

The protests, which included participation from civil society groups, labour unions and everyday citizens, were met with heavy security presence, including the use of tear gas to disperse the demonstrators. The demonstrations underscored deep-rooted economic struggles and dissatisfaction with government policies, becoming a symbol of broader national grievances. Social media played a pivotal role in mobilising participants and amplifying protesters’ voices across digital platforms, bringing global attention to the economic struggles faced by Nigerians.

Demolition Controversy and Building Collapse

Throughout 2024, the FCT Administration carried out extensive demolition exercises, targeting illegal structures. A particularly contentious dispute involved Rita Lori-Ogbebor, a rights activist, who cried out after she was labelled an illegal occupant of an estate located in Life Camp area in FCT

during one of the clearance operations.

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) had issued a demolition notice for the property after which Lori-Ogbebor, lamented the revocation of the title, claiming that it rightly belongs to Paulosa Nigeria Limited, a company owned by her husband, a civil war hero and one of the first generation officers in the Nigerian Army.

The series of demolitions sparked significant public backlash from affected residents and civil society organisations, with allegations of selective enforcement and insufficient notice period. This prompted Senate investigations and calls for a halt to the actions. The Senate set up a committee to probe the demolitions and summoned Wike for explanations.

In November, tragedy struck when a partially demolished building in Sabon-Lugbe area collapsed, resulting in the death of at least seven people. Authorities blamed scavengers for compromising the building’s structural integrity while searching for scrap metal.

Massive Infrastructural Development

The 2024 infrastructural development in the FCT of Nigeria is marked by several key initiatives, including the flag-off of major projects. Wike announced the commencement of six critical infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and security. These include new access roads and staff housing for the Nigerian Law School.

There have also been investment approvals. The Federal Capital Executive Committee approved contracts worth ₦33.24 billion for various infrastructure projects, including road improvements and upgrades to airport facilities.

