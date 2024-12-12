Senate stops Wike’s ongoing demolitions in FCT, launches probe

The Nigerian Senate has asked Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to immediately suspend ongoing demolitions in the capital city, except those ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction. This suspension is to remain in place pending the outcome of an investigation initiated by the Senate.

During its plenary session on Thursday, the Senate constituted an ad-hoc committee to probe the demolitions taking place in the FCT. The committee is tasked with inviting the minister to provide explanations regarding the demolitions, which have left many residents homeless.

The investigative committee, chaired by Barau Jibrin, the deputy Senate President has been given a two-week deadline to conclude its investigation and present its findings.

The motion prompting this action was moved by Ireti Kingibe, the Senator representing the FCT Senatorial District. She expressed concern over what she termed the illegal demolition of structures in the nation’s capital. Kingibe called for an immediate cessation of all demolition activities, describing the situation as detrimental to residents.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in demolitions across the FCT, sparking protests and widespread concern among affected communities. Residents of Ruga Community, located along the Lugbe-Airport Expressway, recently staged a protest and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and restrain the minister from further demolitions.

The protest followed actions by the Special Ministerial Task Team of the FCT Administration, which had dismantled illegal settlements in the area. Makeshift shanties constructed from sacks, scrap roofing materials, and planks were torn down and set ablaze, leaving many without shelter.

Additionally, the FCT Administration has issued numerous demolition notices, including those targeting housing estates. This has further heightened tensions and fears among residents.

