Six dead, three injured in Abia road accident

Six persons have died and three others sustained varying degree of injuries in a tragic road accident which occurred today along Mmuri area in Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

The accident involved a trailer loaded with chippings and a Sienna bus carrying nine passengers.

Ezichi Kalu, retired colonel and general manager, Abia Road Transport Safety Management Agency, said he received a distress call over the accident and promptly mobilised to the scene to provide critical intervention.

Kalu said that the team mobilised resources, including a crane and two towing vans, to rescue victims and manage the situation.

“Regrettably, six individuals lost their lives on the spot. One passenger sustained severe injuries, while two others suffered varying degrees of injuries.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the affected road transport workers. We also wish the injured a swift and full recovery.

“While we mourn the unfortunate loss of lives, we are pleased to announce that the road has been fully cleared and reopened to traffic. Motorists are strongly advised to drive cautiously and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents in the future,” Kalu said.

He further said that ARTSMA remained steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of Abia State’s roadways.

According to him, “This incident highlights the critical need for collective responsibility in upholding road safety guidelines.”

