Three dead, 30 injured in Borno state university accident

A tragic road accident involving a staff bus from Borno State University has resulted in at least three deaths and 30 injuries. According to Zagazoa Makama, a publication specialising in the Lake Chad region, the collision occurred on Wednesday when a truck crashed into the side of the bus.

The injured victims were quickly taken to Umaru Shehu Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, to receive medical treatment. The bodies of those who died have been returned to their families for burial.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of road accidents in the region. Just one month ago, another serious crash occurred in Yanfari village in Jigawa state, which claimed 10 lives and left one person injured.

In that earlier accident, a Toyota Hummer bus travelling from Kano to Hadejia with 11 passengers hit a parked trailer. The devastating crash killed the bus driver and nine passengers instantly. The bus, registered with the number HDJ 631 YDD, completely overturned during the collision with the trailer, which was registered as RGN 180 ZC.

