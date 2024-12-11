Return of Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso is priority, says Tinubu

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu says the interest and welfare of the citizens in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger is a priority for leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), noting that the regional body will apply wisdom and diplomacy to get the three countries reintegrated.

Tinubu stated this when he received President Frank–Walter Steinmeier, of Germany, on a state visit to Nigeria, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday

Tinubu, who is the chairman of ECOWAS, noted that the leadership of the three countries had been reluctant to bring out transition programmes with clear dates.

“Our relationship of mutual respect will continue as we reappraise the situation in the three countries. What I can assure is that we will not give tolerance to an unconstitutional government.

“We will continue to lead by example. We have innocent citizens who are victims of the military. We will continue to explore diplomatic channels to navigate without punishing innocent people.

“We will continue to allow free movement and trade. Though the transition programme is not sure or certain, we will not punish the innocent citizens; they are not in possession of power,’’ he said.

Tinubu told the German leader that the regional body would leave the door open for the return of democracy in the countries.

“This is what ECOWAS will stand for. Whatever is happening in the countries, we are mindful of the well-being of the citizens. I don’t want to personalise issues as ECOWAS chairman. We will leave the door open for collaboration,’’ the president added.

In his response, the German president said the re-integration of the three countries would have a significant impact on the economy and the security of the sub-region

“We will talk about bilateral and regional issues. We just had a meeting with the president of the ECOWAS Commission. We know how important it is to have regional cooperation. We are part of the European Union.

“For Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, there are serious security and economic consequences for not carrying on together. We understand why ECOWAS security members are insisting on diplomacy.

“It is not easy but you will need to use your diplomacy to keep the commission and the region together.

“While you are using diplomatic means to bring Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to rethink their position, you should have emergency plans in place for future economic cooperation,’’ the German leader said.

