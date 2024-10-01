ECOWAS Parliament seeks enforcement of free movement protocols

…Threatens sanctions against non-compliance

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament has urged member states to fully implement the regional protocols on free movement of persons, goods, and the right of residence, warning that sanctions will be imposed on nations that fail to comply.

This directive was part of a draft resolution presented during the Third Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, currently taking place in Lome, Togo.

The resolution followed deliberations from the joint Committee on Trade, Customs, Free Movement, Political Affairs, Peace, Security, and other key areas, held earlier in September in Banjul, The Gambia.

Adopted by the plenary and awaiting final approval, the resolution encourages member states to ensure the effective application of ECOWAS protocols and to introduce stringent sanction mechanisms against states and officials who fail to adhere to these commitments.

It also highlights the need to balance free movement and trade facilitation with public security requirements.

Suleiman Abubakar, a Nigerian member of the joint committee, presented the resolution to the plenary. In an interview, he underscored the importance of removing obstacles to free movement in the region.

He noted that in some parts of West Africa, citizens still face challenges such as the need to pay for residence permits and other levies, which contradict the spirit of the community’s free movement protocol.

“We witnessed first-hand the issues citizens are facing during our meeting in The Gambia.

“People are still required to pay for residence permits and other fees, which is against the ECOWAS agreements.

“We are recommending the elimination of residence permits across West Africa. All that’s needed is biometric registration, which should grant people the freedom to reside and conduct business anywhere in the region,” said Abubakar.

The resolution also called for the fast-tracking of the issuance of biometric identity cards, ensuring that they are standardised and accessible to all citizens of the ECOWAS member states.

The resolution further emphasised the need for customs and immigration officers to receive training on the relevant community protocols.

The implementation of these measures, Abubakar added, will allow for smoother cross-border trade and economic activities across the West African sub-region, fostering greater integration and cooperation among ECOWAS nations.

