ECOWAS Parliament worries over Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger’s reluctance to rejoin bloc

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has voiced concerns over the continued withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the regional bloc.

Despite persistent efforts by ECOWAS leaders to restore ties, the three nations remain reluctant to return.

Memounatou Ibrahima, Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, raised these concerns during the induction training for members of the 6th Legislature at the ongoing 2024 Third Extraordinary Session and Second Parliamentary Seminar in Lome, Togo.

She expressed frustration over the lack of response from the three nations, which exited the 15-member bloc in January 2024 after military takeovers in their countries.

“We have taken a lot of initiatives at the level of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Council of Ministers, and at all levels.

“We have written to the three countries, but they have not responded,” Ibrahima said.

Despite this, she reassured that West African leaders would continue diplomatic efforts to reconcile with the estranged nations.

The countries — Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger — have been under military rule since a series of coups ousted their democratically elected governments.

Tensions escalated when ECOWAS threatened military intervention in Niger following the coup in July 2023, which saw President Mohamed Bazoum overthrown by the junta led by Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Earlier, military coups in Burkina Faso and Mali saw the removal of Presidents Mac Christian Kabore and Boubakar Keita, respectively.

The regional bloc responded with sanctions, but the threat of military action deepened the rift between the three nations and ECOWAS.

The military governments have since distanced themselves further, holding a joint summit in Niamey, Niger, in July.

During the summit, they announced the formation of a new alliance, the “Alliance of Sahel States” (AES), signifying a major step toward a new regional confederation.

In a statement, Burkina Faso’s leader, Ibrahim Traore said, “Together, we will consolidate the foundations of our true independence… through the creation of the ‘Alliance of Sahel States’ Confederation.”

In September, leaders of the three countries unveiled plans to introduce new biometric passports for the AES, further solidifying their withdrawal from ECOWAS.

Malian junta leader Assimi Goita stated that the passports would “facilitate the mobility of our citizens throughout the world” without the ECOWAS logo.

As ECOWAS continued its efforts to reintegrate the three nations, the emergence of the Sahel alliance suggests a significant shift in regional power dynamics, posing challenges to West African unity.