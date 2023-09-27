Sit-at-home: Gunmen abduct Anambra market chairman

Francis Enibe, the chairman of Mgbuka Amazu Market, Onitsha, in Anambra State, was on Monday reportedly abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Impeccable sources said that the market chairman was beaten to a stupor after opening the market as directed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo before he was dumped into a waiting vehicle and whisked away to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, Humphrey Anuna president of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), said he had been briefed and that frantic efforts were being made to establish contact with him.

“He was said to have been whisked away when about five armed men stormed his shop, shooting indiscriminately into the air. He was beaten and then dumped in the booth of their SUV vehicle.”

Mgbuka Amazu is an old motor spare parts market situated on the outskirts of Onitsha, off Owerri/Onitsha road.

Governor Soludo had some weeks ago directed market leaders in the state to open their markets on Mondays by observing prayer sessions and cleaning the markets and drainages.

Ikenga Tochukwu, the spokesman for Anambra State Police Command, when contacted, said he had yet to get detailed information on the incident and promised to make it available to the public when fully briefed.