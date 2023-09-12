Nigerian army says sit-at-home order in South-East has ended

The Nigerian Army said on Tuesday that the sit-at-home order enforced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the South-East states has ended.

The order, imposed in August 2021 to demand the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu from prison, had crippled socio-economic activities in the region.

In a statement, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, said the army had heightened its efforts in containing criminalities perpetrated by IPOB and its Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“Through Operation Udo Ka, our troops have, in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, put an end to the infamous sit-at-home order that has almost crippled socio-economic activities in the Region,” Lagbaja said.

Read also IPOB targets Imo army base

He added that law-abiding citizens of the region can now go about their businesses and everyday life.

Lagbaja also revealed that the army had established some Special Forces units to tackle insecurity across the country.

“The Special Forces units have continued to record impressive performances through intelligence-led operations and the use of special equipment,” he said.

He promised that under his watch, the welfare of troops and their families would be given priority.

“Troops’ welfare and that of their families will remain predominant in all our efforts,” Lagbaja said.

Read also Sit-at-home: Again, Enugu govt urges residents to ignore IPOB

He added that the army would ensure that the newly introduced “Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme” is implemented to provide affordable and high-quality post-service homes for soldiers.

The statement from the army comes as a welcome relief to residents of the South-East, who have been struggling to cope with the economic impact of the sit-at-home order.

It also suggests that the army is making progress in restoring peace and security to the region.