Shettima says privatisation must resonate in the lives of Nigerians

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday told members of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to ensure their economic decisions and reforms are reflected in the lives of Nigerians from all parts of the country.

Specifically, he urged them to defy the way things were being done in the past in order to pave way for socio-economic growth that is in harmony with the aspirations of the citizens.

The vice president gave the charge on Monday during the induction programme for members of the National Council on Privatization and other critical stakeholders at the Conference Centre of the NIA Headquarters in Abuja.

Shettima had last Friday, while inaugurating the newly constituted NCP at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, told NCP members to station themselves on the frontline of actualising the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Tinubu-led Administration.

But, speaking at the induction programme for Council members on Monday, he said, “This retreat is for each of us to, once again, pledge our allegiance not only to our roles but to the aspirations of every Nigerian. Our decisions here must transcend the boardrooms; they must resonate in the lives of our fellow citizens, from Abia State, down through Lagos State, to Zamfara State. We must stand together to pave the way for a nation in tune with the dynamics of the changing world.

“I am, therefore, confident that each of you would understand the need to be more inclined to engage wholeheartedly, challenge conventions, and envision a future where the engines of economic growth roar harmoniously with the aspirations of our people. But, then, we are not there to consider an alternative path.”

Delivering his address entitled, “Let’s Create a Difference Together,” the VP told the NCP members categorically that they couldn’t afford to write the chapter of the nation’s history unfavourably in the voyage of discovery they were embarking on, adding that a lot depended on the solutions they proffer in the pursuit of their mandate to make Nigeria “a vineyard of economic opportunities”.

The Vice President who is also Chairman of the NCP reminded members of the Council that the task before them demands “going to every horizon of the hotbed of opportunities to initiate transformative reform and to collaborate,” even as he implored them to embed the reforms they were set to make in President Tinubu’s 8-point renewed hope agenda.

Earlier, George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, underscored the significance of the Federal Government’s privatisation programme and highlighted its impact on the management of enterprises owned by the Government since the inception of the programme.