Shettima emphasises import of education as UIMGA honours, Alli, Akintunde, 21 others

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasised the importance of education and collaboration in propelling the nation towards a brighter future.

Shettima, who stated this when the University of Ibadan Muslim Graduates Association (UIMGA) honoured him and 23 others.

Read also: Shettima seeks strong Public-Private Partnerships on infrastructure

Among those honoured are Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) and Senator Yunus Akintunde (APC-Oyo Central) for their sterling accomplishments, worthy ambassadorial services and contributions to the development of the university, their district and Nigeria.

Shettima, who was represented by Jamiu MKO-Abiola, Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Office of the Vice President, paid tribute to the UI for shaping his worldview and instilling in him the values of public service.

or their selfless service to humanity.

In a statement signed by Senator Alli’s Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, Vice President’s dedication and leadership were acknowledged, reflecting his commitment to making a positive impact.

Alli, chairman, Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying such serves as validation for his efforts in public service.

He also said that the award would strengthen his resolve and commitment to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of his constituents and the nation as a whole.

Idris Ismail from Ile-Ajeja, Oje in Ibadan, congratulated the awardees for sterling accomplishments and unwavering dedication.

He said that the award was an acknowledgment of Alli and Akintunde’s sterling leadership roles within their various constituencies including alumni platforms.

Read also: Nigeria to explore more Islamic finance tools VP Shettima

“Their accomplishments and unwavering dedication have made significant difference in their respective fields. It has also brought pride to the University of Ibadan.

“I congratulate each of the awardees while encouraging them to do more in the service of Allah, nation-building and cause of humanity at large,” he said.