SHAREit Lite launches online initiatives to connect with users this festive season

In furtherance of its commitment to enhance content accessibility through fast peer-to-peer file transfer without internet connection, high-speed file transmission app, SHAREit Lite has launched a series of online initiatives for Nigerian users this festive season.

SHAREit Lite’s users in Nigeria have the opportunity to participate in the ongoing Christmas Carnival initiative which is one among the long list of initiatives that the app intends to roll out to its community continuously.

Forty eight percent of the Nigerian population access the internet through a mobile device, according to Statista and the rate of media file transfer is expected to double as Nigeria experiences a simultaneous increase in its youthful population.

Similarly, the number of smartphone users is projected to reach 136.52 million by 2025, which reflects an uptrend in the transfer of music, photographs and movies.

SHAREit Lite caters to users who want to acquire digital content/ files without an internet connection, thus erasing the hassle of transferring files through Bluetooth or mobile data connectivity.

While SHAREit Lite intends to keep delivering its core solution of providing fast content-sharing access between devices and in the absence of mobile data, the platform has also recognized the need to communicate with young Nigerians who form the majority of its users, which is also Nigeria’s most promising demographic and constitutes about 45 percent of the population.

SHAREit Lite’s festive initiative is designed for users in Nigeria where participants can engage with the app and connect with their friends in a fun and easy way.

The file-sharing platform is built around impressive features which would not only enable Android users to send files without any form of a wired connection, but also at a high speed. Through its community of digital-savvy users, SHAREit Lite will foster peer-support and ensure that people connect with others through sharing files, thereby expressing care for each other.

Also, feedback and suggestions given by the users in the initiatives will be prioritized by the platform. This will help in building a close connection with the users and improve the localization and operation capabilities of the app to provide a better service and file sharing experience.

In the coming months, SHAREit Lite says it will roll out other fun activities and different initiatives to help users stay connected. Overall, the transmission platform cares about making file transfers more fun, exciting, and in a way that’s never been done before.