Shame! Edo election lacks transparency so far, says Momodu

Dele Momodu, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant at the 2023 election said the Edo gubernatorial election ongoing lacks transparency.

He made this known in a statement on his X handle on Saturday.

“I’m watching different television channels and social media platforms covering the Governorship election in Edo State.

“I must say how distressing, disgusting and depressing it is that at this time and age we are finding it hard to conduct a simple and transparent process… SHAME,” Momodu said.

The owner of the popular Ovation magazine stressed that the electioneering process in Nigeria ought to have shown some level of improvement.

His statement follows the delay in the arrival of voting materials at some different polling units, especially at Okaigben Ward one unit, Esan South East local government where Ause Ighodalo, the PDP governorship candidate is expected to cast his vote.

Materials were delayed for over three hours until it arrived at about 10am, according to a BusinessDay report.

The off-cycle election which is keenly observed by political enthusiasts and civil societies will usher in a new leadership in the oil-producing Edo, putting an end to the eight years reign of Governor Godwin Obaseki.