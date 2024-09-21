Edo Decides: PDP would not get a single vote in my polling unit – APC’s Okpebholo

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Monday Okpebholo, has said the ruling party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would not get any vote in his polling unit while expressing that he has nothing to fear because his people loves him.

Okpebholo, who is slunging it out in the race with Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the PDP; Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, including 14 other candidates, said this after casting his ballot at PU003, Uwessan 1, Esan Central Local Government Area.

“PDP or whatever will not get one vote here because this is my home, and my people love me. I have nothing to fear.

“What they are saying about security is hyping. No knock out or a stick of matches. It is just to scare people away from voting.

Read also: Edo decides: Okpebholo, Akpata vote, INEC finally arrives Ighodalo’s centre

“You know Obaseki… I don’t know… his wisdom I don’t know. He wanted to cause fire in Edo state but by the grace of God everything is moving perfect,” he said.

Okpebholo commended the Independent Natonal Electoral Commission, saying the commission is getting the election right.

He said, “What I am seeing here is testimony that INEC is getting it right.”

The election in the state has drawn the attention of political enthusiasts and citizens eager to witness a fresh democratic dispensation, signalling the end of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s eight-year reign.

BusinessDay reported voting has begun at Governor Godwin Obaseki’s polling unit located at Okemole 1/Emokpae Primary School, Unit 19, Ward 4, Oredo LGA and other parts of the state.