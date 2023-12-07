Shale oil revival threatens Nigeria’s earnings

Rebounding oil prices, increasing exploration activities and a more strategic approach from shale oil producers in the United States (US) are reopening 2014 scars for Nigeria and some of the biggest oil producers in the world, as they seek to support prices and reduce oversupply.

The resurging shale oil production will be scary for Nigeria and most Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) who went into recession after Shale caused a supply glut that sent oil price crashing to a historic low in mid-2014, while also making the US the largest producer of the commodity.

US crude oil production set a record for the second month running as condensate production increased by 224,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 13.24 million bpd in September from August, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The EIA reported that average daily production in September had remained unchanged from August when it hit the record-high rate of 13.24 million barrels.

Analysts said the situation is perhaps worryingly similar to ‪2014-2016‬ when oil prices dived, falling by 70 percent when the Saudi-led OPEC hit back at US shale by boosting production to tank prices and sink as many U.S. producers as possible.

“At the same time, however, the situation is markedly different in several ways. U.S. producers have consolidated and this has made many more resilient to price wars,” said John Evans, an energy analyst at PVM, one of the world’s leading brokers of oil instruments.

He added, “At the same time, Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies are probably more risk-averse than they were back in 2014: that oil price crisis prompted Gulf governments to adopt austerity measures for probably the first time in their history. They did not like it”.