Set your focus on 2022 World Cup, Eunisell urges Super Eagles

Following Super Eagles shock exit from the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Chika Ikenga, a football enthusiast and Managing Director of Eunisell Limited, has urged the team to brush off the defeat in Cameroon and return to winning ways quickly ahead of the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier play-off against Ghana.

Ikenga explained that the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in March presented a fresh opportunity for the team to excite Nigerian fans.

The Eunisell boss said: “Eagles should use the loss as an opportunity to show resilience and resourcefulness and put things in proper perspective. I urge them to quickly recover from the defeat and use the circumstance to grow and improve themselves for better performances in the future.

“The Eagles must understand that they carry the hopes and aspirations of the nation. They should dig deep and apply themselves to work harder and ensure they qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“They have a golden opportunity to win back the heart of disappointed Nigerian fans with the fast-approaching World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana in March, “ he noted.

He reminded them that setbacks are temporary and always present an opportunity to bounce back from defeat.

Ghana will host Nigeria at home in the first leg in March 2022 before playing away to Super Eagles in the second leg of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Eunisell Limited has expressed satisfaction with Rivers United following their impressive start in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this season.

The Port Harcourt club has won five and drew three of their first eight games of the season. The club has also produced the top scorer so far this season in Kayode Rafiu Ishaq, who has scored seven goals in eight matches.

Eunisell Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, is excited with the unbeaten start of Rivers United and believes that the club can go all the way to make its numerous fans proud at the end of the season.

“The performance of Rivers United at the start of this season is a follow up on their previous display from past seasons. Last season they came close to the title but missed out. This time they have started well and we as their partner are happy about this and are glad to be associated with the club’s success story so far.

“Eunisell believes that we can fashion out a partnership with Rivers United and become a winning team and that is why we have stayed with them in the long haul,” said Ikenga.

The Eunisell boss urged the club “to keep the rich vein of form running as long as they can.”

“As a partner, we can only encourage the club, the players, coaches, officials and others working behind the scene” to keep the rich vein of form running as long as they can,” Ikenga said.

Eunisell has been a front-of-shirt partner and the club sponsor of Rivers FC United of Port Harcourt in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) since 2015 and is an ardent advocate of developing Nigerian football.