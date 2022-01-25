AFCON 2021: Pinnick, MTN applaud Super Eagles efforts

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has commended Nigeria’s Super Eagles performance despite a narrow 0-1 loss to Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 match in Garoua, in Cameroon on Sunday night.

“We are proud of the efforts of the players. They gave their all and tried very hard to win even when they had a numerical disadvantage. It was just not our day. Losing at this stage is painful, but we take solace in the great spirit with which the team approached its four matches in Cameroon, out of which it won three,” said Pinnick.

According to the NFF president, the focus and attention will now shift to the FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off against Ghana in March. “We want to assure Nigerians that we will prepare even harder for those two matches to get the job done,” Pinnick said.

Also, MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation has applauded the Super Eagles for their efforts at AFCON 2021. “We applaud the Super Eagles for putting up inspiring performances at the Nations Cup, the team did their absolute best and we are proud of them. We have a World Cup to prepare for, and we will support them all the way,” said Olutokun Toriola, the chief executive officer, MTN Nigeria.

Toriola commended the players and coaching crew for putting up a great performance at the tournament and reiterated the brand’s support for the Super Eagles as preparation for the 202 FIFA world cup gets underway in March.

On September 2, 2021, MTN Nigeria signed a three-year multi-million-naira partnership deal with the Nigerian Football Federation and was announced as the official communications partner for the Super Eagles and other National Teams.

“Through this partnership, MTN is building a sustainable legacy of support, collaboration and exciting soccer experiences for Nigerians,” Toriola said.

In the spirit of providing an exciting football experience for Nigerians, MTN Nigeria will continue its partnership with 140 viewing centers across the country allowing Nigerians to experience the passion of the sport with fans. The communications company will also carry on with its promise to reward six grand prize winners of the MTN Football promo with an all-expense-paid trip to watch the final match of the ongoing 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon and will also continue to reward cash prizes to winners of the MTN Football promo.