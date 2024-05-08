Kagame, Ruto others to converge at Africa CEO Forum in Kigali

African heads of state, from Paul Kagame to William Ruto, as well as key business leaders will attend this year’s Africa CEO Forum set for May 16th and 17th in Kigali.

This year’s edition will explore vital topics, such as the integration of digital technology and AI, enhancing the strength of Africa’s finance and agribusiness sectors, and empowering women and young entrepreneurs.

“We are honoured to confirm the attendance of Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, William Ruto of Kenya, and Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti,” Amir Ben Yahmed, CEO of Jeune Afrique Media Group, the organisers of the forum, said.

“Their presence underscores the forum’s critical role in shaping the future of Africa through collaborative and strategic dialogue,” he said.

Yahmed added that “At this critical juncture, addressing leadership and governance is imperative to truly transform Africa. It is essential that our heads of state and business leaders are at the forefront of these actionable dialogues, driving the unified voice needed to tackle the continent’s challenges and seize its opportunities.”

During a media briefing, Mary Porter-Peschka, Regional Vice-President for East Africa, International Finance Corporation (IFC) highlighted the significance of the forum in mobilising substantial economic initiatives.

“With the IFC’s record commitment of $11.5 billion to diverse sectors across Africa last fiscal year, we have made our most substantial annual investment in the continent,” Porter-Peschka said.

“This funding aims to accelerate Africa’s energy transition, foster greener manufacturing, enhance intra-Africa trade, support small businesses, and bolster local food production, especially in regions facing challenges such as fragile democracies and conflict,” she explained.

According to her, the IFC views the forum as an essential platform to expand these investments and propel development further, leveraging collective efforts to drive meaningful change.

The Africa CEO Forum functions as a catalyst for progressive policies and enduring partnerships, heralding a new era where Africa advances its position as a prominent voice and leader in the global marketplace.

Echoing the importance of government participation in such forums, Nelly Mukazaire, Deputy Chief Executive officer, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) said, “The dialogues facilitated by the forum are not solely focused on business; they revolve around robust, deliberate policies aimed at advancing trade and investment across our continent.’

“Reinforcing the purpose of the forum as the ideal platform for creating resilient frameworks that support long-term prosperity and inclusive development for the continent,” Mukazaire said.

The Forum is an annual gathering that brings together over 2,000 business leaders, investors, heads of states and ministers from across the continent and is known as one of the most significant international meetings of the African private sector.

It is an opportunity for key leaders in both private and public sectors to connect and discuss opportunities to shape the future of Africa’s private sector.