Senforce Global Health sets new standard in healthcare support services with innovative solutions

In a bid to close the knowledge gap that exists in the healthcare sector, Senforce Global Health (SGH), is setting a new pace as the much-awaited middleman for healthcare support services and solutions in Africa.

The foremost industry support service provider offers all and sundry healthcare marketplace knowledge, cost-efficient processes and access to expertise on innovations and compliance through various intermediary strategies. In addition, it has developed innovative and interactive platforms to simplify processes towards achieving healthcare inclusiveness.

With the innovation, it is providing customized and innovative products and services that perfectly fit regardless of client’s socio-economic capacity, whether as an individual or organisation.

Some of the innovative healthcare services and solutions to curb the challenge of information and access to quality healthcare include; wellness & preventive care, healthcare policy development, agency services, business advisory services, strategic planning, fee for service management, international health support, community medical outreach, partnerships and collaborations.

Adekanye, CEO, Senforce Global Health, stated that the company delayed the announcement for a while because they wanted the work to speak for itself and so far, the feedback has been encouraging.

Speaking on the importance of healthcare in Nigeria, Adekanye stated that, “Healthcare is primary to our people regardless of their economic status, and from interaction, many are tired of engaging healthcare service providers that do not consider their unique medical needs. This is why Senforce Global Health has come with innovative healthcare solutions that cater for all.”

However, the Senforce Global Health team, which is multidisciplinary, calls on the public, both individuals and organisations, to take advantage of their innovative healthcare support solutions.

“We are closing digital gap in the industry to promote inclusiveness and meet the global standard of operation in the sector”, Adekanye concluded.