Axxela partners LASPARK to foster eco-friendly, healthier environment

Axxela Limited, one of sub-Saharan Africa’s leading energy solutions providers has reiterated its commitment to a greener and healthier environment as it partners with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (“LASPARK”) to commemorate the 2021 Lagos State Tree Planting Day.

This year’s theme tagged, ‘’Restore and Recover’’, is the tree planting initiative of LASPARK deliberately focused on raising awareness on the need to protect and restore the environment.

It aims to enhance healthy living through the planting of trees to achieve a reduction in atmospheric greenhouse gases and enhance a greener, cleaner, and healthier environment.

Read also: Deploying modular healthcare facilities can accelerate Nigeria’s universal healthcare coverage

The tree planting event took place at the Urban Forest Park, Abraham Adesanya Estate Road, Off Lekki-Epe Expressway, and at 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Authorities in Lagos State on Wednesday.

Uche Okpala, head of Environment, Health, Safety, and Quality, Axxela, said the company remains committed to promoting and enabling an eco-friendly environment, while it supports stakeholders in upholding best practices in achieving these goals.

“To this end, we are supporting LASPARK’s tree-planting drive with an additional 3,000 seedlings bringing Axxela’s total tree seedlings donated to 14,000 in the quest to achieve its mandate of an extensive environmental restoration in Lagos State, We are confident that these steps would be critical in the mitigation of these risk,” Okpala said.

Adetoun Popoola, general manager, LASPARK, commended Axxela noting its continued support over the years in helping Lagos achieve an eco-friendly environment.

“This is the decade of ecosystem restoration as declared by the United Nations and we are committed to implementing plans that will help us achieve this goal. The mini-botanical garden, a project Axxela is also supporting, forms part of that restoration plan as it helps us educate the children about sustainability,” she said.

In 2019, Axxela was recognised by LASPARK as the most supportive private sector organisation for its commitment to restoring a healthy environment in Lagos through the planting of 50,000 trees annually across targeted locations, botanical gardens, and parks.