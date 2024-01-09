Senegal star Sadio Mane marries longtime girlfriend Aisha Tamba

Senegal captain, Sadio Mane, has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Aisha Tamba, in a private ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal on Sunday, January 7.

This is just six days ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicks off in Ivory Coast on Saturday, January 13.

The Al Nassr player is currently in camp with his Senegalese teammates ahead of the upcoming 2023 AFCON tournament.

Mane also presented a stadium he built in his hometown – Bambali – before heading off for his AFCON duties.

According to a report, the 31-year-old Al Nassr striker first spotted Aisha Tamba when she was 16 years old but he did not approach her formally since she was a minor and had been secretly courting Aisha Tamba, before tying the knot over the weekend.

In a post shared by a Senegalese photographer, Magvision, Aisha Tamba was seen posing in her white gown and Mane wore a traditional white Arabian outfit.

In another video shared by a Senegalese TV station, Dakar Live, Aisha Tamba was being escorted into a vehicle while members of the community rallied around her.

Aisha Tamba was born in Casamance, a town bordering Bambali, the village Mane hails from.

Aisha Tamba is known to be from a humble background and interestingly, she is not on social media.

In 2022, Sadio Mane opened up about the ideal woman he would marry. He stated that several women have asked him about his relationship status and why he’s not married, however, he’ll marry someone with no social media presence and religion. He said (via Tribuna):

“I’ve seen a lot of girls asking me why I am not married, but sorry you might be wasting your time. The woman I marry will not be on social networks,” Mane said,

“I want to marry a woman who respects God and prays well. Everyone has their own way of making their choice of love,” Mane added.