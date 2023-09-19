See the full list of Vice President Shettima’s 18 aides approved by Tinubu

Olusola Abiola, the Director of Information in the Office of the Vice President, announced that President Bola Tinubu has given his approval for the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants.

These appointments are aimed at advancing the Federal Government’s agenda across various sectors of the economy. Abiola shared this information via a press statement in Abuja on Monday.

He further explained that the team would consist of six Special Advisers and 12 Senior Special Assistants, all of whom will be working under the supervision of Vice President Kashim Shettima to support the goals of the Tinubu administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He went on to detail the appointments in the Vice President’s office, which include: Rukaiya El-Rufai, who assumes the role of Special Adviser to the President on the National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change. Tope Kolade Fasua, who will serve as the acting Special Adviser to the president on economic matters.

Aliyu Modibbo was appointed as the Special Adviser for General Duties. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, designated as the Special Adviser for Political Matters.

Jumoke Oduwole, taking up the position of Special Adviser to the President on the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment.

“Others include: Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure; Usman Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Office Coordination; and Kingsley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications.

“Also appointed were Ishaq Ningi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media and Emergency Management; Peju Adebajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Investment and Privatisation; and Mohammed Bulama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Special Duties,” Abiola added.

In a similar vein, the director announced that Kingsley Uzoma holds the position of Senior Special Assistant to the President for Agric Business and Productivity Enhancement, while Gimba Kakanda serves as Senior Special Assistant to the President for Research and Analytics.

Abiola also confirmed that Temitola Adekunle-Johnson assumes the role of Senior Special Assistant to the President for Job Creation and MSMEs, with Nasir Yammama appointed as Senior Special Assistant to the President for Innovation and Zainab Yunusa as Senior Special Assistant to the President on the National Economic Council (NEC).

Additionally, there are Mariam Temitope, Senior Special Assistant to the President for Regional Development Programmes, and Bashir Maidugu, who serves as Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President).