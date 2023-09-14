  • Thursday, September 14, 2023
Shettima arrives in Havana for G77+China Leaders’ Summit

September 14, 2023

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Havana, Cuba, for the G77+China Leaders’ Summit. His arrival was announced by the official Twitter handle of the presidency.

Shettima will be representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the summit, which will also have other world leaders, including Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, in attendance.

The vice president is expected to deliberate on development issues facing members, mostly from the global south.

The tweet from the Twitter handle read, “The Summit will equally explore proactive ways of addressing challenges facing the development of the member states, leveraging science, technology, and innovation to enhance socio-economic growth.”

