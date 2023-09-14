Shettima arrives in Havana for G77+China Leaders’ Summit

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Havana, Cuba, for the G77+China Leaders’ Summit. His arrival was announced by the official Twitter handle of the presidency.

Shettima will be representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the summit, which will also have other world leaders, including Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, in attendance.

Read also:Nigeria continues investors drive, as Shettima attends G77 summit

The vice president is expected to deliberate on development issues facing members, mostly from the global south.

The tweet from the Twitter handle read, “The Summit will equally explore proactive ways of addressing challenges facing the development of the member states, leveraging science, technology, and innovation to enhance socio-economic growth.”

V

Vice President, Sen. @KashimSM arrives Havana, Cuba, ahead of the G77+China Leaders’ Summit. Representing President @officialABAT, he will be joining other world leaders, including the United Nations Secretary-General, @antonioguterres at the Summit to deliberate on development… pic.twitter.com/XvY3jX9GPg — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) September 14, 2023