Nigeria to deepen strategic relations with Cuba – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday said the Nigerian government would deepen existing bilateral relations with the Republic of Cuba.

A statement by Olusola Abiola, the director of information, Office of the Vice President, quoted Shettima as saying this during a courtesy visit to Vice President Salvador Valdez Mesa of Cuba, at the Palace De Revolution, Havana.

Shettima is currently in Cuba to represent Tinubu at the G77+China Leaders’ Summit in Havana, Cuba, holding from September 15 to 17.

Shettima during the visit traced the history of relations between Nigeria, Africa and Cuba, especially its support for Southern Africa.

“We hold Cuba in high esteem, especially your commitment to us in Africa,” he affirmed.

The vice president, who commended the existing relationship between Nigeria and Cuba, reiterated the need for the two countries to re-commit to future relations.

“Our relationship has been excellent over the years and needs to be further strengthened and upscaled.

“This is why I came with ministers of agriculture and that of science, technology and innovation to explore future areas of partnership.”

Shettima, while delivering a special message to the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel from President Tinubu, assured the commitment of Nigeria towards deepening their mutual relations.

The vice president of Cuba, on his part, praised Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and the world.

He said Cuba took its relations with Nigeria very seriously, noting that the support to Africa in past decades was due to the fact that Cuba considers itself an African state.

He, therefore, expressed Cuba’s readiness to explore new areas of collaboration with Nigeria in sectors such as health, biodiversity and agriculture.