See full list of agencies, commissions, parastatals to be scrapped, merged, relocated, subsumed

The Federal Government, during the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Monday reached the decision to scrap some agencies, commissions and parastatals of the Federal government.

The FEC also agreed to merge, subsume and relocate some of the agencies, commissions and parastatals in order to reduce the cost of governance.

Here are the agencies, commissions and parastatals affected

Agencies to be scrapped

1. Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate to be scrapped and functions transferred to the Federal Ministry of Finance.

2. National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) to be scrapped and functions transferred to the department of Basic and Secondary Education in Federal Ministry of Education.

Agencies to be merged

1. National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) to be merged under the Centre for Disease Control in the Federal Ministry of Health.

2. National Emergency Management Agency

(NEMA) to be merged with National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons [NCFRMIl.

3. Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA) to be merged with Directorate of Technical Aid (DTAC) and to function as a department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

4. Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory

Commission (ICRC) to be merged with Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE).

5. Nigerian Investment Promotion

Commission (NIPC) to be merged with Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

6. National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to be merged with National Centre for Agriculture Mechanization (NCAM) and Project Development Institute (PRODA).

7. National Biotechnology Development

Agency (NABDA) to be merged with National Centre for Genetic Resources and

Biotechnology (NACGRAB).

8. National Institute for Leather Science Technology (NILEST) to be merged with National Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT).

9. The Nomadic Education Commission

(NEC) to be merged with the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult Education and Non Formal Education.

10. Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria

(FRCN) to be merged with Voice of Nigeria (VON).

11. The National Commission for Museums and Monuments to be merged with the National Gallery of Arts.

12. The National Theatre to be merged with the National Troupe of Nigeria.

13. The National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) to be merged with National Metallurgical Training Institute (NMTI).

14. Nigerian Army University (NAUB) to be merged with the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

15. Airforce Institute of Technology (AFIT) to be merged Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Agencies to be subsumed

1. Service Compact with all Nigerians

(SERVICOM) to be subsumed to function as a department under Bureau for Public Service

Reforms (BPSR).

2. Border Communities Development Agency

(BCDA) to be subsumed to function as a department under the National Boundary

Commission (NBC).

3. National Salaries, Income and Wages Commissioned (NSIWC) to be subsumed into

Revenue Mobilization & Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMAFC).

4. Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution to be subsumed under Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

5. Public Complaints Commission (PCG) to be subsumed under National Human Rights

Commission (NHRC).

6. Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis

(NITR) to be subsumed into Institute of

Veterinary Research (VOM).

7. Nigerian Natural Medicine Development

Agency (NNMDA) to be subsumed under the National Institute of Pharmaceutical

Research and Development (NIPRD).

8. National Intelligence Agency Pension Commission to be subsumed under the administration of Nigerian Pension

Commission (PenCom).

9. The Nigerian Film and Video Censors

Board (NFVCB) to be subsumed as a department in the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

Agencies to be relocated

1. Niger Delta Powerholding Company

(NDHC) to be relocated to the Ministry of

Power.

2. National Agricultural Land Development

Agency [NALDA] to be relocated to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food

Security.

3. National Blood Service Commission to be converted into an Agency and relocated to the Federal Ministry of Health.

4. Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission

(NIDCOM) to be converted into an Agency and transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.