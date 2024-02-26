Breaking: President Tinubu implements Oronsaye report 12 years after submission

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a move to to cut the cost of governance, has announced implementation of the long-awaited Oronsaye Report. The decision comes twelve years after the submission of the report by the Steve Oronsaye panel and the issuance of a white paper two years later.

President Tinubu, in a statement availed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser, Information and Strategy to the president, emphasised the need for a leaner government structure, stating, “We are committed to streamlining and rationalizing Federal government parastatals and agencies to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in governance.”

The implementation of the Oronsaye Report will result in the scrapping of many agencies and the merging of others. “This strategic decision aims to streamline operations, reduce redundancy, and optimize resources within the government,” the statement read in part.

“We must prioritise fiscal responsibility and accountability,” President Tinubu added, highlighting the importance of prudent management of public funds.