Security, power, roads top agenda, as Buhari presides over FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The weekly meeting which set policy framework for the federal government owned ministries, department and agencies of government, is focusing on current security challenges.

The meeting, BusinessDay gathered, will also consider memos of Power and road infrastructure.

It was gathered that the issues of emergency preparedness for the expected flooding across about 23 states in the country will also be considered during the meeting, according to a Cabinet Office source,

Read also: Sack NSA, defence minister now – Group tells Buhari

The nation has in the past few weeks witnessed heightened insecurity which has raised tension across the country, especially with the recent attacks of Soldiers of the elite Brigade of Guard.

BusinessDay also gathered that the government is concerned over the growing number of bad roads across the country, especially with the ongoing rainy season.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is attending the meeting virtually.

The Vice President who is recovering from a leg surgery is yet to resume work fully.

Details later.