Sack NSA, defence minister now – Group tells Buhari

A group known as the Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative (GDDI) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Babagana Monguno, the national security adviser (NSA) and Bashir Magashi, for allegedly abdicating their duties.

The group made the demand during a peaceful protest which began at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Monday.

The protesters brandished placards and banners with inscriptions such as “defence minister is incompetent, sack him now”, “Magashi must go”, “We say no to incompetent NSA and defence minister” to register their anger over the worsening security situation in the country.

Danesi Momoh, who spoke on behalf of the protesters threatened to join those calling for the resignation or impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari if he failed to heed their call to sack Monguno and Magashi.

Flanked by Igwe Ide-Umanta, co-convener of the group, Momoh expressed their grievances with Monguno and Magashi, saying: “we wish to start with the statement credited to the NSA himself, where he was quoted as saying: “people are getting tired and are beginning to gravitate to self-help.”

“Truth is that Nigerians are not just getting tired; we are suffocated, frustrated, threatened, apprehensive and completely uncertain about our safety and that of our loved ones. We cannot continue this way, and both the national security adviser and the minister of defence know that.

“We have had to tolerate a national security adviser who has no record of achievement in his seven years in office. And right under his supervision, intelligence has been ignored (as has now been exposed by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives). There is no proactivity and no evidence of any practical input from him in addressing national security before its total collapse status.

“On the part of the minister of defence, he has no innovation, inspiration and the right professional touch to lead such an important ministry at a critical time like this. In fact, he appears too frail, tired and out of touch with contemporary security realities and defence strategies. Thus he has no business being there. Mr. President should show mercy to the citizens and deploy a better hand and brain.

Again, for the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno, we must note that his statement as quoted above suggests that he too is tired, frustrated and has no idea of what to do. He has never done anything before and cannot be expected to do anything other than the same seven years of recycled rhetoric. Things can only worsen under such abysmally poor NSA.”