Tinubu revives Ogun- Osun River Basin, appoints Woke as MD

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday approved the appointment of Chukwuemeka Woke as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, with a mandate to revive the ailing agricultural agency.

Each River Basin authority in Nigeria operates in an assigned geo-morphological and political boundary and work to improve the agriculture and rural development in areas where they are located.

They also take charge of irrigation, control water pollution, as well as assist farmers in their localities in processing food crops.

The River Basins were meant to undertake the development of underground water resources, promote agricultural development through large scale irrigation projects and general water management germane for Nigeria’s rapid national socioeconomic development.

But for several years, many of the River Basin authorities, including the Ogun- Osun River Basin remained in a comatose state, unable to discharge their duties due to poor funding.

Woke, an engineer, also doubles as a seasoned politician, according to Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Ngelale said Woke had served as Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State and was Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

Ngelale said the President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to discharge his duties with integrity and in conformity with the highest standards of transparency.

He is also expected to work at harnessing and developing the water resource potential of the area, as well as ensuring that the Authority is a channel for holistic and integrated industrial, agricultural, and community development.