SEC management assures of industrial harmony following staff protest

The management of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has assured staff of the Commission of its commitment to ensure industrial peace and harmony in the SEC.

Executive Commissioner Corporate Services of the SEC, Ibrahim Boyi stated this while addressing protesting members of staff of the SEC at the Commission’s headquarters last Monday.

Staff had expressed dismay over issues ranging from delay in the conduct of promotion exercise as well as appointment of Directors in the Commission.

Boyi assured the staff of Management’s readiness to dialogue with the staff in a bid to ensuring industrial harmony in the Commission.

He said “The Board of the Commission is currently meeting to approve the appointment of qualified senior staff as directors and we believe this process will be concluded very soon”.

He assured that the management has listened to the demands of the staff and as a responsive team, they will do everything within their capabilities to ensure that all grievances are promptly addressed.

“We are already in discussions with the staff representatives as we speak, and we hope that at the end of today we will come out with agreements that would be beneficial to all and help to ensure peace and industrial harmony in the SEC,” he added.