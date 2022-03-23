FEC approves N92.12bn for Abuja airport second runway

The Federal Executive Council has approved the sum of N92.12billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The approval by the council is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a new terminal building at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, disclosed the approval of the fund on Wednesday while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual council meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in the nation’s capital.

According to him, the approved fund will be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport within a period of 12 months.

The minister explained that the administration would use the same pattern it had used to raise the money for other projects across sectors to achieve the current mandate.

The approval is a follow-up of President Buhari’s directive to Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, Budget, and National Planning, to source special funding for the second runway of the airport.

He also directed Muhammad Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to conclude the documentation of the approved 12,000 hectares of land to accommodate the runway and other developmental projects.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday directed Hadi Sirika to fast track the construction of the second runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the concession of the five international airports.