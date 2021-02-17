School boys missing after gunmen attack Nigerian school

Gunmen have invaded a boys boarding secondary school in the north-central town of Kagara in Niger state and abducted some students and staff, officials say.

The gunmen attacked the institution in the early hours of Wednesday according to BBC reports.

The official said a number of students had been abducted as well as four staff and their families. Some students fled during the attack. The actual number of those affected is yet to be ascertained.

It is not also clear who carried out the attack but kidnappings for ransom are rampant across Nigeria, with Niger state being among the worst affected.

In December more than 300 schoolboys were abducted in the town of Kankara in the northern state of Katsina. They were later released after negotiations with the gunmen.